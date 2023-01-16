83-year-old pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Northampton

The incident happened on Friday (January 13) at around midday, when a black Citroen C1 was in collision with a pedestrian who was crossing at the Ambleside Close junction of Lanercost Walk – close to Booth Lane North.

The pedestrian – an 83-year-old man - was seriously injured and taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Police officers are now appealing to anyone who have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.

The incident happened in Lanercost Walk.