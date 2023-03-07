Findings of note for the East and West Midlands include:- More than a third (37%) of respondents in the East Midlands expect it will take significantly longer to pay off their mortgage than originally anticipated compared with 39% in the West Midlands and 36% nationally- More than 55% across the Midlands have reduced the personal usage of their car to save money- 67% of those in the East Midlands are worried offspring will be unable to get on the property ladder compared with 66% nationally and 63% in the West Midlands- 39% in the East Midlands expect to delay home improvements compared with 34% in the West Midlands and 35% nationally- Almost one fifth (19%) in the Midlands expect they will need to delay retirement plans- 50% of those in the East Midlands expect to have less money to put into savings, pensions or investments compared with 40% in the West Midlands and 46% nationally- 39% of mortgage holders in East Midlands said they could comfortably afford to continue paying their mortgage for just two months or less, if there was a change of circumstances for the main income earner, compared to 34% in West Midlands and 22% in London.- To help manage monthly outgoings, three in five (60%) homeowners have cut-back on takeaways or meals out – 56% East Midlands and 58% West Midlands. More than half (55% East Midlands and 49% West Midlands) say they have reduced clothes shopping- 45% in the West Midlands said they feel ‘stuck/unhappy’ in their current home/life/job but can’t afford to change their circumstances- To help better help manage their household budgets, 45% of those in the East Midlands agreed that they have started selling personal items, or are doing this more often, whether online or at car boot sales (compared to 43% nationally, and 39% in the West Midlands).