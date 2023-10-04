44,000 streetlights across Northamptonshire to be upgraded to the latest LED technology

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both North and West Northamptonshire Councils have declared a climate emergency and the authorities are taking steps to reduce energy consumption.

Over the next two-and-a-half years, Balfour Beatty Living Places will upgrade the current lights to LED, a move that will reduce CO2 emissions in the county by an estimated 1,091 tonnes of CO2 a year.

The new LED lights will also bring a range of additional benefits, including white light, which is linked to improving community safety, a reduction in light pollution and greater energy efficiency.

The lights will be replaced as part of regular maintenance rounds carried out by Balfour Beatty, making the process more efficient.

Cllr Matthew Binley, North Northamptonshire Executive Member for Highways, Travel and Assets said: “I’m delighted to see the commencement of the LED lantern installation as part of the county-wide street lighting improvement contract. This is another step towards our Net Zero pledge.

“We need to make the future of North Northants sustainable, not just environmentally but economically and socially too.”

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are committed to investing to save in order to provide better value for money and an improved service for our residents. LED lighting is far more energy efficient and therefore more sustainable. It is welcoming that the white light that LED lighting provides maintains and improves the lighting of our highways, ensuring our communities are safe. This is also a step forward in meeting our commitment becoming net zero by 2030.”

Balfour Beatty took over responsibility for streetlights in Northamptonshire in 2011 under a 25-year PFI deal with the former county council. The streetlighting stock was initially replaced by standard lamps as LED was an emerging technology with relatively high unit prices and unproven life span.