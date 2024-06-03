40 tonnes of straw on fire in barn on Northamptonshire village farm
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to reports of a fire in a barn on Welsh Road in Chipping Warden, just after 3pm on Sunday (June 2).
Firefighters discovered a large amount of smoke coming from a barn, where approximately 40 tonnes of straw was on fire.
Residents in the Culworth and Sulgrave areas were warned by the fire service on Sunday night to keep their windows and doors shut, due to “a large smoke plume from the fire”.
A spokesman for NFRS said: “Firefighters used hose reel jets to prevent the fire from spreading, and with the assistance of an on-site telehandler the contents were removed throughout the afternoon from the barn. Fans were also used to clear smoke away from the affected area.
“During the evening, the decision was taken to allow the remaining materials to burn in a controlled manner overnight with crews monitoring temperatures.
“This morning (Monday, June 3) the final amounts of burning material have been removed from the barn, and crews continue to monitor hotspots at the scene.
"Four appliances – from Daventry, Mereway, Woodford Halse and The Mounts – have attended during the incident, along with a water bowser from Towcester and two crews from Oxfordshire.”
Today, a fire engine from Daventry remains on the scene and nearby residents to the farm are still advised to keep their windows and doors shut to avoid any remaining smoke plumes.
