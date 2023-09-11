News you can trust since 1931
38 marathons in 38 days for Northamptonshire lady

Alice Sheldon, who was an Equine Vet at Towcester Vets, is currently running 38 marathons in 38 days to raise awareness of mental health problems and suicide amongst the Veterinary Profession.
By Tam LeemingContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read
Alice Sheldon, who was an equine vet at Towcester Vets, (and whose husband Mike Sheldon is a partner at the practice) is currently running 38 marathons in 38 days to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention among the veterinary profession. She is raising money for NOMV (Not One More Vet) who are running a campaign throughout September and early October to motivate people to get moving in order to elevate wellness. Today will be her 11th marathon in as many days. Her attitude is incredible and so far the blisters have held off! Every life lost to suicide is a tradegy. In the UK vets are FOUR times more likely to lose their lives to suicide than any other profession. Alice says "Suicide is preventable. The way we talk about it is important to banish stigma and save lives." Her Instagram profile is Alice.e.Sheldon and her fundraising page is https://bit.ly/NOMVfundraiserpage.

Any donations, however small, would be hugely appreciated for this excellent cause.

