News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

25-year-old pronounced dead at the scene of single car collision on A45 near Daventry

The vehicle was found it a ditch after it left the carriageway for reasons not yet known
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 15:18 BST

A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after a single vehicle collision on the A45 near Daventry.

At about 7.50am this morning (Friday, August 11), a blue Ford Fiesta was found in a ditch after it left the carriageway on the road to Weedon Bec, for reasons not yet known, according to police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a result of the collision, the driver – a 25-year-old man – was sadly found dead at the scene.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000496713.

Related topics:A45DaventryNorthamptonshire Police