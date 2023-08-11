25-year-old pronounced dead at the scene of single car collision on A45 near Daventry
A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after a single vehicle collision on the A45 near Daventry.
At about 7.50am this morning (Friday, August 11), a blue Ford Fiesta was found in a ditch after it left the carriageway on the road to Weedon Bec, for reasons not yet known, according to police.
As a result of the collision, the driver – a 25-year-old man – was sadly found dead at the scene.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000496713.