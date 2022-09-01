News you can trust since 1931
20-year-old driver in hospital with serious injuries following collision with tree on Northamptonshire country lane

Police are appealing for witnesses after the car collided with a tree “for unknown reasons”

By Carly Odell
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 1:22 pm

A 20-year-old driver is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a tree on a Northamptonshire country lane.

The incident happened on Wednesday (August 31) in Fawsley Road at around 1.20pm.

Northamptonshire Police says a black Volkswagen Polo was driving down a narrow road towards Fawsley Hall, for reasons unknown, came off the road and collided with a tree.

The incident happened in Fawsley Road.

The driver – a 20-year-old man – was taken to hospital with serious injuries, a police spokeswoman added.

Now officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000508231.

