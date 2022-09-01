20-year-old driver in hospital with serious injuries following collision with tree on Northamptonshire country lane
Police are appealing for witnesses after the car collided with a tree “for unknown reasons”
A 20-year-old driver is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a tree on a Northamptonshire country lane.
The incident happened on Wednesday (August 31) in Fawsley Road at around 1.20pm.
Northamptonshire Police says a black Volkswagen Polo was driving down a narrow road towards Fawsley Hall, for reasons unknown, came off the road and collided with a tree.
Most Popular
-
1
Thousands of motorists affected by two sets of major roadworks on adjoining busy roads in Northampton - here's when they end
-
2
Murderer, paedophiles, knifeman and a career thief all jailed at Northampton Crown Court in August 2022
-
3
‘Absolutely awful’: Parents left furious after vandals leave trail of fire damage at Northampton park
-
4
Three men charged after one person stabbed and noxious substance thrown in Northampton
-
5
Firefighters rescue woman from Range Rover Evoque after collision with lorry on busy Northampton roundabout
The driver – a 20-year-old man – was taken to hospital with serious injuries, a police spokeswoman added.
Now officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000508231.