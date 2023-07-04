153 Northamptonshire students raise the roof in exciting new musical play

Students from Weavers Academy in Northamptonshire, part of the Creative Education Trust, took to the stage last week in the brand new musical play, ‘The Tales of Odysseus’, at the Castle Theatre in Wellingborough.

Pupils from four other local primary schools (All Saints CEVA Primary School, Ruskin Academy, Olympic Primary School and Christopher Reeves VA Primary School) showcased their talent and dedication in what was a memorable night of music and enchantment for the audience.

Pupils brought ancient tales to life and year 5 pupils, currently studying ancient Greece, enjoyed the opportunity to learn through theatre.

The exciting journey of Odysseus was told through five gripping stories, with exciting ancient characters like King Menelaus, Achilles, and a giant Cyclops making appearances.

Pop songs undercut the dramatic tales with some light-hearted fun. Songs included ‘Make You Feel My Love’, Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’, as well as classics like Bon Jovi’s ‘Living On A Prayer’.

Emma, Year 12, said: “It was a great experience, really good to see all the younger kids getting involved and was great for me in developing my own personal skills. It helped me think about what I want to do in the future and felt good to be part of something in the community.”

David, Year 13, added: “Having played in the Weavers Swing Band for quite some time, I have had a plethora of opportunities come to light that have not only enabled me to develop as a musician, but also helped us develop our relations with the local community. This project was yet another example of how Weavers is striving to reach the young minds of our community through music. I thoroughly enjoyed my time working with everyone on this project.”