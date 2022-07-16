14-year-old e-scooter rider hospitalised after collision with car in Burton Latimer

A 14-year-old e-scooter rider was hospitalised following a collision with a car in Burton Latimer.

The incident happened in Finedon Road, Burton at around 7.55pm on Friday (July 15) when the scooter collided with a black BMW.

The teenage boy was taken to hospital after sustaining minor injuries, according to police. He has since been discharged.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between an e-scooter and a car in Burton Latimer.

Northamptonshire Police would now like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or either vehicle travelling along Finedon Road prior to the incident.