12,500 m2 of road repairs carried out across West Northamptonshire by innovative new machinery

West Northamptonshire Council’s long-term vision to improve the road network across the area has seen the Council invest into purchasing the machinery to enable high-quality works to be completed quickly and efficiently.

Over the 152 days that the JCB pothole pro has been out across the road network, it has carried out works in 33 locations across West Northamptonshire.

The JCB Pothole Pro machine is a new and exciting piece of technology acquired by West Northamptonshire Council, and is set to carry out road defect repairs four times faster than standard methods – while providing a quality solution. The Pothole Pro enables WNC’s highways partner Kier to carry out an improved repair service allowing them to cut the defect, crop the edges and clean the area with one machine before it is filled.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways & Waste at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We’re delighted to have invested into this ground-breaking technology, which will help to achieve the Council’s strategy to deliver prompt and lasting pothole repairs. This offers us a new and innovative way to improve the speed with which we can address road surface issues and we look forward to seeing the further impact this makes across West Northamptonshire in the coming months and years.”

Peter Ingram, Contract Director at Kier Transportation, added: “We welcome West Northamptonshire Council’s investment in the JCB Pothole Pro. This innovative pothole repair solution allows road network improvements to be carried out safely and efficiently - while creating less disruption for the general public and providing greater flexibility to best deploy our resources. We are continually assessing its capabilities, ensuring we achieve the most efficient output in each location. This is another positive step in our efforts to provide a quality, value for money service in the communities we work.”

The pothole pro was initially planned to use up to nine tonnes of tarmac a day. Following use across the network it has been able to use up to 16 tonnes a day. The Council and Kier have also identified areas where it can have the biggest impact. In 2024, we are committed to using the machinery including new investment into a mini paver, to deliver sustainable long-term repairs across the area.