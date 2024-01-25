1,000 Voices mark “Clean Air Night” with dramatic hazmat protest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clean Air Night campaign was set up by Global Action Plan to educate the public on dangerous levels of harmful particulates in built-up areas, especially from the use of log burning stoves.

Campaigners have been coming together in recent months to pressure West Northamptonshire Council to “clean up on Northampton’s toxic air” after numerous studies showed Northampton to be among the worst local areas for poor air quality. One study compared the intake of toxins from breathing Northampton’s air to smoking 189 cigarettes annually, the highest number in the UK.

The group were seen wearing “hazmat” suits and masks, with one protester carrying a baby doll wearing a gas mask. The group said in a statement “It’s important to stress the impact of air pollution on the very young, and even babies still in the womb. These toxins, largely from wood burners and motor vehicles, are so tiny that they enter the body through the lungs and cause horrific illnesses including premature birth, stunted growth, cardiovascular disease and cancer. Expectant mothers are often unaware that these toxins cause harm to their babies before they even enter the world. Many people don’t realise that burning wood is not only incredibly harmful to health, but it’s also typically far more expensive than alternative ways of heating homes.”

1000 Voices campaigners wear Hazmat suits at Northampton Guildhall on Clean Air Night

Asthma Lung UK state that air pollution “is harmful for everyone, but some groups are being hit hardest – pregnant women, children, older people, those living with lung conditions and those on the lowest incomes.” and have labelled air pollution as an “invisible threat”.

1000 Voices said “We intend to make this ‘invisible threat’ very visible by bringing together 1000 people in Northampton to call on West Northamptonshire Council to act. We can save lives by working together on prioritising tackling toxic air.” The group added that “it is irresponsible for West Northants Council to have deleted their social media posts about Clean Air Night after some comments were critical in response. This sends a message that they are not intent on acting on the science of health risks, instead opting to appease a vocal minority who are seemingly unaware of the issue. It would be far more productive to educate the public than to erase the truth.”