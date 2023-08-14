10 stunning animal photos that show the South’s got talent!

Talented young photographers from the South of England will again be aiming to land the top spots in the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards.

As the 2023 deadline for entries looms, the RSPCA is calling on young southern photographers to submit their photos and showcase their skills once more.

As this year’s awards judges brace themselves for another intense judging session, the RSPCA is showcasing some of the best southern entries from the last few years.

Photo taken by Sophie Richterova for the RSPCA Young Photographer of the Year Awards

Young photographers still have until Tuesday 15 August to enter the prestigious awards, which is now celebrating its 33rd year.

Award winning wildlife photographer and Young Photographer Awards judge, Emma Jacobs, said: “There is so much young talent in the South of England.

“Year after year we see such strong photographs coming from our southern counties, so the question is - can southern youngsters claim top billing once again in our 2023 awards? We can’t wait to see this year’s entries, so if you are aged 18 and under, get your submission in quick before the deadline passes!

“As the deadline looms, we’re proud to showcase some of the top photos we’ve had from southern youngsters over the years. They are all fantastic and highlight what the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards is all about!”

1. Guilty Sofa Look

Snapped for the under 12 mobile and devices category in 2020, 10-year-old Wilfred Maidment from Cranbrook in Kent, shot this heart-wrenching photo of his dog Buda, looking very sad and guilty for getting caught taking a nap on the sofa. Wilfred won first prize for his brilliant photo.

2. Through The Wild Wood

Taken by Brooke Haycock, aged 15 from Uckfield in East Sussex, this beautiful owl photo was commended in the ages 12-15 category in the 2022 awards.

3. Sleeping Heart

Kathryn Walton, aged 12 from Northampton, took this warm fuzzy photo in 2020 and won the runner up prize for the aged 12-15 mobile phone and devices category. Awwww.

4. Mid Air Catch

Daniel Zhang, aged 15 from Hendon in London, won the aged 12-15 category in 2019 for snapping this bird looking for his supper!

5. Svalbard Reindeer

Sophie Ritcherova aged 17 from Brighton, captured this breath-taking snap of a reindeer whilst on holiday in Svalbard, Norway. Sophie won the instagram award in 2019.

6. A Distorted Perspective

Eleanor Ramsay, aged 18 from Oxford, scooped first prize in the 16-18 mobile phone and devices category for this incredible sunset perspective photo in the 2020 awards.

7. River Crossing

11-year-old Max Pletzer, from Lymington in Hampshire, won top spot in the 2022 under 12 category for his artistic shot of a snake slithering over water.

7. Scratch

Will Jenkins, a 15-year-old from London, was commended for his photo of a brown bear scratching himself on a beach in 2018.

8. Majestic Raven

10 year old Thomas Easterbrook, from Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire, was the youngest 2018 winner. He took home the top prize in the under 12 category after snapping his shot, ‘majestic raven’.

9. Hovering

Ben Hancock-Smith, aged 14 from Guildford in Surrey, was awarded first prize in the 2022 ‘Small World’ category for this brilliant close up.

10. Time To Sleep

Palvin Fernandes, aged 17, from Hounslow in West London, won the 2022 16-18 Winner 16-18 Mobile Phone & Devices category for his stunning fly silhouette.

There’s still time for budding young photographers to enter this year’s awards, and with ten different categories* to choose from, there’s something for everyone, whatever their interest – and some amazing prizes to be won. All animals are welcome, from pets to wildlife, insects, farm animals and more.

TV presenter, wildlife advocate and president of the RSPCA, Chris Packham said: “I am really excited about this year’s RSPCA Young Photographer Awards and I hope many young people will get outside and photograph their favourite animals or bugs for this fantastic competition.”

Judges include: wildlife photographer and TV presenter Chris Packham; wildlife photographer and presenter Rachel Bigsby; former competition winner-turned-professional photographer Catriona Parfitt; professional wildlife photographer and photographic guide Ellie Rothnie; and RSPCA photographers Andrew Forsyth and Emma Jacobs.

The judges will award trophies to winners in each category, as well as crowning an Overall Winner. The Overall Winner will receive a weekend photography break with award­-winning wildlife photographer Danny Green's team at Natures Images. Worth £675, this fabulous prize includes two nights' accommodation for the winner and a parent/guardian.

The winners will be announced in December 2023, at an awards ceremony hosted by Chris Packham at the Tower of London.

Young photographers can upload their images, view past galleries and find out everything they need to know at: www.rspca.org.uk/ypa.

Sponsors of the competition are Natures Images (wildlife photography holidays) and Camtraptions (camera traps for wildlife photography).

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit our website or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181.

