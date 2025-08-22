The Ivy celebrates the cinema release of Downtown Abbey | The Ivy Collection

The Ivy Collection is inviting guests to step into a world of elegance, refinement and culinary splendour with the launch of its new Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale at The Ivy menu.

Crafted to celebrate the cinematic release of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the menu channels the classic sophistication of 1930s dining with a contemporary Ivy twist.

Launching on the 3rd September in The Ivy Collection restaurants nationwide*, the menu offers a rich tapestry of dishes inspired by the tastes and traditions of the Crawley family, their household, and the English countryside estates of the era.

Main courses pay tribute to traditional favourites reimagined through the Ivy lens. The Ivy Shepherd’s Pie - slow-braised lamb and beef enriched with rosemary and red wine and topped with Cheddar mash - is a long-loved dish at The Ivy which celebrates comforting and robust flavours.

For a meat-free option, the Garden Vegetable Curry blends British and international flavours, reflecting the global influence on English cuisine at the time.

Seafood lovers can enjoy Grilled Lemon Sole on the Bone, delicately cooked in beurre noisette with capers and lemon – a dish fit for a grand dinner service.

The Braised Duck Curry and 21 Day Aged Sirloin Steak, with peppercorn sauce, further showcase the menu’s nod to British tradition, luxury, and global flavour.

No Downton Abbey evening is complete without a grand finale.

Choose between The Ivy Chocolate Dome - a dramatic dessert with honeycomb and caramel sauce – or the theatrically flambéed Orchard Apple Tart with Calvados, reminiscent of the kind of indulgence served during lavish dinner parties at the Abbey.

For those craving a true classic, the Caramelised Crème Brûlée set with a caramelised sugar crust, offers a quiet moment of comfort and tradition.

To elevate the occasion, guests can upgrade their meal with The Ivy Guest Champagne - a toast to timeless taste, elegance, and cinematic grandeur.

Guests looking for a showstopping sip can add The Gilded Peach Cobbler to their order; a 1930s-inspired cocktail crafted by The Ivy’s team of expert mixologists.

A traditional tipple innovated The Ivy way, sloe gin and Crème de Peche is gently blended with Beesou honey aperitif and Pineapple syrup, topped up with Champagne.

Sean Burbidge, Executive Chef at The Ivy Collection, said: “It’s been a pleasure to collaborate with the cinema release of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale on this special menu.

“We’ve taken great joy in creating dishes that reflect the elegance of the era, inspired by the film’s characters, 1930s flavours, and even dishes once served at The Original Ivy.

"From rich, comforting classics to refined favourites with a modern twist, we hope each plate transports guests into the world of Downton – with all the charm, nostalgia and indulgence that entails.”

The Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale at The Ivy menu is inspired by the new film, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, opening in cinemas on September 12

Whether a devoted fan of Downton Abbey or simply seeking a meal steeped in history and luxury, this beautifully curated menu is a chance to dine like the aristocracy – with a little help from The Ivy.

The menu will be available in all The Ivy Collection restaurants excluding The Ivy Dawson Street, Dublin. The menu at The Original Ivy (West Street, London) will differ.

About The Ivy Collection:

A dining experience where every aspect inspires, whilst flawlessly meeting expectations. The Ivy Collection brings the renowned dishes and inimitable service of the original West Street restaurant to a select group of sophisticated brasseries and neighbourhood cafés, in 43 handpicked locations across London, the UK and Ireland. Open seven days a week, our brasseries offer a full service from breakfast through to dinner. Our menus feature contemporary and classic signature dishes from The Ivy’s extensive menu and are designed to meet the needs and desires of any occasion. With a passion for seasonal, classic food and a devotion to service wrapped up in the art, the stories, and the glamour of over 100 years at the forefront of British hospitality, The Ivy Collection remains true to the values of the original Ivy restaurant.

