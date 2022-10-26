Newborn lambs made the visit more special

The words ‘shepherd’s hut’ and ‘luxury’ might not normally be put together but in this case they are perfectly matched.

Arriving at our Romney Marsh destination in Kent was a chance to go off-grid and unwind as there are just two huts here in a field of 50 sheep, with wonderful views across the marsh and up to the ridge towards 11th century Lympne Castle.

Inside, the cosy hut is decked out like a small luxury cabin. It’s light and airy and had been warmed for our arrival, which was wonderful. The decor uses lots of real wood, and there’s a slate hearth with a woodburning stove made ready with kindling, fire lighters and tools. There are thoughtful touches, such as binoculars and an umbrella as well as a bookstand. No expense has been spared in the build of these huts.

The small kitchen area was well stocked with pans, utensils, a coffee machine, kettle and toaster. Kiln jars were full of luxury items such as fancy silk tea bags, fresh cookies and granola. I was impressed with the supplied provisions - coffee pods for the machine, fresh farm eggs, bread, fresh bright, yellow farm butter, delicious smoked bacon and fat sausages - all local. The kitchen also had oil, vinegar, two jams and a bottle of white wine from the local vineyard.

We had planned to go out to eat but were so content there and the food provided was more than enough for breakfast and dinner. Toasting the two extra large marshmallows at the outdoor firepit was magical at dusk.

Because it’s very flat out there, you could watch the sun set and rise very slowly and brilliantly.

The bathroom had a heated towel rail, toilet, sink and shower, towels and hairdryer with toiletries mainly from the company’s own product range. The bed was incredibly comfortable, dressed with crisp white bedding, a large woollen cushion and a matching blanket, knitted hot water bottle and a bag of lavender. There is no TV or wifi, so I’d advise bringing books with you.

The hut Jessica stayed in is called the Lookerer

The log burner was easy to light and I loved the metal Chinese teapot.

This is an amazing rural retreat and we would go back again.

What to do

A great way to discover the area is to take a trip on the (third-sized) Romney, Hythe and Dymchurch Railway . Its 13½ miles of track stretch across Romney Marsh from the Cinque Port town of Hythe to Dungeness, one of the largest expanses of shingle in the world and designated as a desert. Birdwatching is popular and the area has several nature reserves.

The huts are cosy and luxurious inside. Credit: Matilda Delves Photography

Enjoy the beach at Dymchurch, shop in Hythe, or hire a bike to explore.

Fact box

