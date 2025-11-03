Top tips to help Northamptonshire pets stay calm on Bonfire Night

Vet Lisa Flood is sharing tips to help keep pets calm on Bonfire Night.

PET owners in Northamptonshire are being urged to take steps to help keep their dogs and cats calm and safe on what can be the scariest time of year for animals.

Fireworks can cause fear, stress and anxiety for pets who need to be treated with special care when there are loud bangs and sudden flashes outside.

VetPartners, one of the most respected veterinary groups with practices and animal healthcare businesses across the UK and Europe, is sharing tips to help to avoid pets becoming frightened.

At this time of year, VetPartners veterinary practices, including Northlands Veterinary Hospital in Kettering, receive enquiries from owners who are worried about how their pets will react to fireworks exploding.

VetPartners vet Lisa Flood said: “Playing recordings of fireworks over short sessions in the run up to November 5th, and rewarding pets with treats, can help desensitise them to the sounds. Pheromones, which are available as diffusers and sprays, can have a calming, reassuring effect on pets and can be used during fireworks season.

“VetPartners also recommends that pets are kept indoors during the fireworks period to reduce the risk of injury or stress, with windows, doors and catflaps shut to prevent them fleeing through fear. It is a good idea to make sure your pet is wearing a collar and tag and that information on microchipping databases is up to date to ensure cats and dogs can be reunited with their owner if they flee if they are startled by fireworks.

“You can also create a den for dogs in one of the quietest rooms in the house, where they can take refuge, and having music or the television on can calm pets and distract them from the noise of the pyrotechnics outside.

“It’s advisable for dogs not to be left on their own when fireworks are being let off and even pets that have not previously shown a fear of loud noises can become sensitive, so it is a good idea to ask your vet for advice on how to help them stay relaxed.”

Fireworks can be scary for animals, so VetPartners has is sharing the following tips to keep your pets calm:

Keep cats and dogs indoors when fireworks are being let off.

Don’t leave your pet home alone in the evenings during fireworks season.

Walk your dog in daylight hours to avoid being out when fireworks start.

Keep windows and doors shut to reduce the sound of fireworks and block off catflaps to stop frightened pets from fleeing. Leave internal doors open so they don’t feel trapped. For cats, provide a litter tray and a safe hideout, ideally at height.

Create a safe place or ‘den’ for the evenings where they have their favourite toys and can’t see any flashes outside. Offer nutritious treats and toys and games that encourage them to forage to help distract them. Don’t try to force them into this space and allow them to choose where they feel safe.

Close the curtains and put on music or the TV to help drown out the noise of fireworks.

Make sure cats and dogs are wearing collars and tags in case they bolt and ensure microchip details are up to date so they can be quickly reunited with you.

Keep calm, act as normal as possible and reassure your pet to make them feel safe and secure. Let them hide if they want and avoid scolding or shouting as they are already frightened and this behaviour will make them feel worse.

Cover rabbit hutches or aviaries with blankets to block out the sight of fireworks and reduce the sound of bangs.

Bring hutches or cages indoors, if possible, or move them into a garage or shed.