Three £100 Amazon.co.uk gift cards up for grabs

Enter today: £100 to spend at Amazon.co.uk, thanks to E.ON’s new tariff

To celebrate the launch of its new Amazon Prime tariff, E.ON is offering Northampton Chronicle readers the chance to win one of three £100 Amazon.co.uk Gift Cards.

Smart technologies can help get things done faster, more efficiently and with less fuss.

The new energy tariff fixes gas and electricity prices for a year and comes with 12 months’ Amazon Prime membership included. Amazon Prime gives members unlimited access to one-day delivery on millions of eligible items, plus a wide range of movies and TV shows, music, e-books and much more.

For your chance to win a £100 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card and to find out more about E.ON’s new ‘movies, music and energy’ tariff, go to eonenergy.com/amazoncomp

Terms and Conditions apply.

Want to save money all year round?

A few smart life swaps could be all you need.

One way is to shop clever for bundles and deals that wrap up what we want in one tidy package – like energy provider E.ON’s new Amazon Prime fixed tariff. Gas and electricity prices are fixed for a year, and it comes with 12 months’ Amazon Prime membership included.

Ready to sort your life out? Read our guide to life hacks – and find out how you could be a winner.

Bundle up

Make savings by seeking out ‘bundles’ or discounted deals currently available across a wide range of products.

They often bring extra value to a purchase you’d be making anyway – such as mobile phone and broadband packages, or car care bundles that group together MOT, servicing and tyre checks.

E.ON’s new Amazon Prime fixed tariff means gas and electricity prices are fixed for a year plus all the advantages of Amazon Prime membership, including fast delivery and access to tonnes of entertainment.

Get smarter

Smart technologies can help get things done faster, more efficiently and with less fuss.

Voice controlled smart hubs can organise your shopping list, remind you of events, even dim your lights – helping to make life that bit easier.

Go further and take smart steps to make your home more energy efficient with a smart meter, an efficient boiler and technology like solar panels and battery storage to help save money on energy bills. A smart thermostat can check the local weather forecast and adapt to save you money on heating bills too.

Bring the ‘appiness

Making full use of apps and online services will save time – and money too.

According to research from E.ON, people estimate they save an average of £369.36 1 a year each by using apps and online services across various areas of their lives – from snaring a bargain to checking their smart meter for their electricity and gas use while they’re on the move.

Plus, ditching time-consuming trips to places like shops and banks, and going online to shop, bank and organise their lives, means they’re saving an average of 21 days, or 504 hours a year.

Do your sums

Clear an hour or so a month to check your finances – chances are you’ll spot money saving opportunities.

Ditch unused gym memberships, old subscriptions to clubs, magazines or entertainment websites, and make sure you’re not spending more than you have to.

Result? More pounds to splash out on things you really want.

1 eonenergy.com/About-eon/media-centre/people-saving-almost-370-and-21-days-a-year-by-using-apps-and-online-services/