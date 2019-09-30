'Surf and turf street food' restaurant opening in Northampton

A restaurant specialising in 'surf and turf street food' is set to open in Northampton on Saturday (October 5).

Pinch My Bun will be selling lobster, prawns, burgers, steaks as well as vegan and children's dishes from its home on Wellingborough Road.

Co-founder Alex Wright said: "We only agreed to open a couple of weeks ago and this is our first venture into the restaurant business so this will be our flagship store.

"But we've been so busy, we haven't had a chance to get excited about it - but we will be by Saturday!"

Canadian lobster rolls and Caribbean lobster tails will be the stars of the show, as well as two types of beef burgers - a short rib and brisket one and a beef stroganoff one.

There will also be a buttermilk chicken burger, scallops, lobster mac and cheese and loads more - plus a full menu of cocktails and craft beers to enjoy

Alex said he is hoping to create a vibe where people can come, have a bite to eat and a drink in an informal, cool bar/restaurant - something he believes is lacking on Welly Road.

The idea for the restaurant came from Alex's background at one of the biggest exporters of lobster in Canada.

After a dip in sales, they ventured into catering and started selling lobster rolls at festivals which went so well he decided to set up a permanent base in the former Frank's Hamburger House.

"It's early days but the plan is to grow it as a brand and I think it could be a great franchise opportunity, but we'll see how it goes first," he said."

A launch event is being held from 12pm to 5pm on Saturday, with a free glass of Prosecco on arrival as well as a £50 voucher giveaway ahead of the day.

For more information, visit the Pinch My Bun Facebook page.