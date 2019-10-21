Showcase of local produce returns for Love Northampton Food Fair

The Love Northampton Food Fair is returning to The Guildhall on Saturday 26 October to showcase a wide range of mouth-watering produce.

Opening at 10.30am, the fourth run of the food fair will offer dozens of delectable delights such as bread, spices, chutneys, sauces, cakes, biscuits, wine, cider and gin.

More than 24 businesses, including The Good Loaf, Friars Farm, Fleur Fields Vineyard, Hustle Gin, Fridge Street, Lizzy Jane’s Food, Bite me spices, The Biscuiterie, and Dutch Delights will all be set up and selling their produce in the Great Hall and Courtroom.

Fruitful Abundance Northampton will also be onsite in the Courtroom, offering hot drinks and snacks to anyone wanting to fuel their shopping or take some time out for a rest and a chat.

In addition, history fans will be pleased to learn that two Looking Glass Theatre tours, titled ‘Secret Plots’, will begin at The Guildhall at 10am and 12pm, giving an interactive glance at the town’s past.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, leader of the the borough council, said: “We’re so proud to be hosting the fourth Love Northampton Food Fair in The Guildhall. This event is free to traders and the public alike, making it a really popular addition to our annual events calendar.

“The event provides a great opportunity to promote buying local and supports a wide range of wonderful independent businesses. And, being in autumn and counting down to Christmas, there are plenty of rich, seasonal flavours to be celebrated in the produce being showcased. There’s also opportunity for visitors to grab and early Christmas present or two.”