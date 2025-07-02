The Best handmade cheese in the county handmade in the heart of Northampton

The best handcrafted cheese made in a brewery in the town centre.

How we became Northamptonshire’s most decorated cheesemakers — In just three years

When we first started the Northampton Cheese Company just over three years ago, it was meant to be a bit of fun. We never imagined we’d become the most decorated cheesemakers in Northamptonshire. But here we are — and what a journey it’s been.

From Hobby to Award-Winning Craft

Grazing board gold

The cheese side of things began as a side project. We were curious, enthusiastic, and — as it turns out — not too bad at it. With the expert guidance of Christine Twell, a seasoned cheesemaker who used to run her own goat farm and dairy, we learned the craft from the ground up. Christine’s passion and experience gave us the foundation we needed, and from there, we went from strength to strength.

The Cheeses That Put Us on the Map

Our first big breakthrough came with Tongue Taster, an oak-smoked cheddar that quickly picked up awards. Unlike most supermarket smoked cheeses — often flavoured with liquid smoke — ours is cold smoked with real oak chips, giving it that rich, authentic smoky depth. This is the real deal.

Then came Phipps Firkin — a cheese that made history by becoming the first ever Northampton-made cheese to win silverware at the Melton Mowbray Artisan Cheese Awards.

Brogue

And 2025 has been phenomenal so far.

At the British and Irish Cheese Awards, we won silver with Little Howie — named after one of our talented cheesemakers, Howard. It might look like a brie, but it's not. It’s a semi-soft cheese with a distinctive flavour that keeps people coming back for more.

Our latest creation, a Marmite Cheddar, has already made waves. It just won gold at this year’s Melton Mowbray Awards, and a silver at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards, where over 6,000 cheeses were judged across multiple categories.

Quality from the Ground Up

Marmite cheddar in the making

We only use pasteurised cow’s milk from a small, welfare-focused farm in Hinckley. No raw milk, no shortcuts. Just exceptional milk from well-cared-for cows, turned into handcrafted cheese with love and attention to detail.

Where to Find Us

You can buy our cheeses in the centre of northampton at The Artisan Collective Pod on Northampton Market, open Wednesday to Saturday. This is the only place in northampton but also at whites of Earls Barton and at many markets and events. Come down, have a taste, and see what all the fuss is about.

We’re proud of how far we’ve come — and even more excited about what’s still to come.