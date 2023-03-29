Supermarket opening times for Easter weekend 2023 including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose, Lidl and Aldi in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester
Major stores CLOSED and changing regular hours over the holiday
Easter 2023 is just around the corner and it with comes changes to the regular opening hours at your favourite supermarket. So, if you are making plans to stock up on the essential eggs and hot cross buns or just doing the regular ‘big shop’, this is what you need to know…
