News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
2 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
4 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
5 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
5 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
Large supermarkets in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester have confirmed their hours for the Easter weekend
Large supermarkets in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester have confirmed their hours for the Easter weekend
Large supermarkets in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester have confirmed their hours for the Easter weekend

Supermarket opening times for Easter weekend 2023 including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose, Lidl and Aldi in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester

Major stores CLOSED and changing regular hours over the holiday

Kevin Nicholls
By Kevin Nicholls
Published 29th Mar 2023, 13:08 BST

Easter 2023 is just around the corner and it with comes changes to the regular opening hours at your favourite supermarket. So, if you are making plans to stock up on the essential eggs and hot cross buns or just doing the regular ‘big shop’, this is what you need to know…

Good Friday: 7am to 10pm Saturday: 7am to 10pm Easter Sunday: CLOSED Easter Monday: 7am to 8pm

1. Morrisons, Victoria Promenade

Good Friday: 7am to 10pm Saturday: 7am to 10pm Easter Sunday: CLOSED Easter Monday: 7am to 8pm Photo: Kevin Nicholls

Photo Sales
Good Friday: 7am to 10pm Saturday: 6am to 10pm Easter Sunday: CLOSED Easter Monday: 7am to 8pm

2. Morrisons, Kettering Road

Good Friday: 7am to 10pm Saturday: 6am to 10pm Easter Sunday: CLOSED Easter Monday: 7am to 8pm Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Good Friday: 6am to 10pm Saturday: 6am to midnight Easter Sunday: CLOSED Easter Monday: 8am to 6pm

3. Tesco, Weston Favell

Good Friday: 6am to 10pm Saturday: 6am to midnight Easter Sunday: CLOSED Easter Monday: 8am to 6pm Photo: Weston Favell Shopping

Photo Sales
Good Friday: 6am to 10pm Saturday: 6am to midnight Easter Sunday: CLOSED Easter Monday: 8am to 6pm

4. Tesco, Mereway

Good Friday: 6am to 10pm Saturday: 6am to midnight Easter Sunday: CLOSED Easter Monday: 8am to 6pm Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
TescoASDAMorrisonsWaitroseLidlAldiNorthamptonDaventryTowcester