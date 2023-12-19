Sunday trading laws mean the last-minute scramble for Christmas groceries at the big-name supermarkets in Northampton , Daventry and Towcester will finish at 4pm on Christmas Eve and again on New Year’s Eve — although Tesco and Sainsbury are among those opening earlier and closing later from Monday (December 18) to allow shoppers to stock up for the big day.

Some branches are giving their staff a well-earned extra day off by staying shut on Boxing Day — and some on New Year’s Day. All the main stores are changing their hours over Christmas and the New Year but no two are the same, so here’s what you need to know to make sure you don’t get caught short of stuffing or Christmas pud … Times shown are those published by stores and may be subject to late change.