All the big names will shut on Christmas Day, but some are open on Boxing Day and January 1, 2024 … here’s what you need to know
Sunday trading laws mean the last-minute scramble for Christmas groceries at the big-name supermarkets in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester will finish at 4pm on Christmas Eve and again on New Year’s Eve — although Tesco and Sainsbury are among those opening earlier and closing later from Monday (December 18) to allow shoppers to stock up for the big day.
Some branches are giving their staff a well-earned extra day off by staying shut on Boxing Day — and some on New Year’s Day. All the main stores are changing their hours over Christmas and the New Year but no two are the same, so here’s what you need to know to make sure you don’t get caught short of stuffing or Christmas pud … Times shown are those published by stores and may be subject to late change.
1. Tesco, Weston Favell
Christmas Eve: 10:00 — 16:00
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: 09:00 — 18:00
Wednesday 27 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight
Thursday 28 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight
Friday 29 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight
Saturday 30 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight
New Year's Eve: 10:00 — 16:00 New Year's Day: CLOSED Photo: Weston Favell Shopping
2. Tesco, Mereway
Christmas Eve:10:00 — 16:00
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: 09:00 — 18:00
Wednesday 27 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight
Thursday 28 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight
Friday 29 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight
Saturday 30 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight
New Year's Eve: 10:00 — 16:00 New Year's Day: 09:00 — 18:00 Photo: Google
3. Morrisons, Victoria Promenade
Christmas Eve: 10:00 — 16:00
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: 09:00 — 18:00
Wednesday 27 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00
Thursday 28 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00
Friday 29 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00
Saturday 30 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00
New Year’s Eve: 10:00 — 16:00
New Year’s Day: 09:00 — 18:00
■ Morrisons says: “Please note hours differ per store and the hours listed below are those for the majority of our stores. Please use the store finder to check the specific hours of your local Morrisons.” Photo: Kevin Nicholls
4. Morrisons, Kettering Road
Christmas Eve: 10:00 — 16:00
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: 09:00 — 18:00
Wednesday 27 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00
Thursday 28 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00
Friday 29 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00
Saturday 30 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00
New Year’s Eve: 10:00 — 16:00
New Year’s Day: 09:00 — 18:00
Photo: Google