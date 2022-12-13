News you can trust since 1931
Large supermarkets in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester have confirmed their opening times for the Christmas and New Year period

Supermarket opening times for Christmas & New Year 2022 including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose, Lidl and Aldi in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester

All the big names will shut on Christmas Day, but some are open on Boxing Day and January 1… here’s what you need to know

By Kevin Nicholls
5 hours ago

Some supermarket workers at stores in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester will get an extra day off at Christmas again — but others will not be so lucky. All the main grocery stores are changing their hours over Christmas and the New Year but no two are the same, so here’s what you need to know to make sure you don’t get caught short …

1. Tesco, Weston Favell

Christmas Eve — Midnight-6pm CHRISTMAS DAY — CLOSED BOXING DAY — 9am-6pm New Year's Eve — 10am-4pm New Year's Day — CLOSED

2. Tesco, Mereway

Christmas Eve — Midnight-6pm CHRISTMAS DAY — CLOSED BOXING DAY — 9am-6pm New Year's Eve — 6am-6pm New Year's Day — 10am- 4pm

3. Morrisons, Victoria Promenade

Christmas Eve — 6am-6pm CHRISTMAS DAY — CLOSED BOXING DAY — 9am-6pm New Year’s Eve — 7am - 7pm NEW YEAR’S DAY — 10am -4pm Monday, January 2 — 7am-8pm

4. Morrisons, Kettering Road

Christmas Eve — 6am-6pm CHRISTMAS DAY — CLOSED BOXING DAY — 9am-6pm New Year’s Eve — 7am - 7pm NEW YEAR’S DAY — 10am -4pm Monday, January 2 — 7am-8pm

