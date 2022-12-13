Supermarket opening times for Christmas & New Year 2022 including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose, Lidl and Aldi in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester
All the big names will shut on Christmas Day, but some are open on Boxing Day and January 1… here’s what you need to know
Some supermarket workers at stores in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester will get an extra day off at Christmas again — but others will not be so lucky. All the main grocery stores are changing their hours over Christmas and the New Year but no two are the same, so here’s what you need to know to make sure you don’t get caught short …
