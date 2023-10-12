Post Office set to move into newly built Co-op store in Northamptonshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A village Post Office is set to move to a new location this week more than two months later than planned. For many years the Co-op and post office have operated from separate locations in the centre of Brixworth in Hunters Way.

A controversial planning application led to the demoltion of a derelict pub – The Red Lion Inn – in Harborough Road to make way for a new Co-op store.

The Co-op closed its Hunters Way premises in July this year and moved to the newly built store in Harborough Road.

Brixworth Co-Op opens in Harborough Road with manager Steve Littlewood welcoming local community groups and Brixworth Pre-School to the ribbon cutting in July PHOTOGRAPH BY RICHARD GRANGE / UNP (United National Photographers).

The Post Office was supposed to move at the same time but technical difficulties held up the process.

Now, nearly three months on Brixworth Post Office is set to open in its new permanent home tomorrow (Friday October 13) where there will be two counters.

The Hunters Way Post Office closed for the final time on Tuesday this week (October 10).

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: “Brixworth will continue to operate as one of our main style branches with the same range of Post Office services.”

The Post Office will open in the new store on October 13 PHOTOGRAPH BY RICHARD GRANGE / UNP (United National Photographers).

It will open from Monday to Fridays 9am – 5.30pm and Saturdays between 9am and 1pm.

The newly-opened 5,000 sq ft Co-op store is more than double the size of the former Hunters Way store, supporting 25 jobs.

Opening between 7am-10pm daily (10am-4pm on Sunday), the new store includes a free cash machine, in-store bakery, a Costa coffee dispenser and hot food.

Community causes currently being supported by Brixworth's Co-op are Sunny Socks Nursery School, Brixworth Wombles and Brixworth First Responders.

Steve Littlewood, Co-op Store Manager, said: “Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and, we have really enjoyed welcoming members and customers into their new and improved store. We have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently - with a focus on delivering member-value so that the people who own our business, our members, benefit every time they shop.”

A soft plastic recycle unit is also available in store to enable the community to recycle ‘soft plastics’ including: crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.