Outdoor living collab launches at Bell of Northampton

Luxury lifestyle store, Bell of Northampton, has unveiled a new outdoor living display as part of a collaboration with Northampton landscaping firm, RAW Landscaping & Design.

The 700 sq. ft. area, just outside the entrance to the store on Kingsthorpe Road, showcases the outstanding outdoor living spaces the two businesses can create when working together.

Through its Bell BBQ Shop brand, Bell of Northampton offers a wide selection of premium outdoor kitchens, barbecues, pizza ovens and grills, whilst RAW Landscaping & Design provides a full range of landscaping services and outdoor structures.

The new RAW Outdoor Living display features a stunning outdoor kitchen by Whistler Grills - using the Fairford Grey modular units, grill and double door fridge - as well as a spherical firepit from The FirePit Company, and Clementi Italian pizza oven.

Pictured are (L- R) Richard Kingston from Bell, Dan Scotford and Richard Whiting from RAW Landscaping & Design, and Lee Ferris from Bell, at the launch of the new outdoor living display

An artificial living wall adds some low maintenance greenery to the walls, and walnut countertops, log store, cedar wood seating and millboard decking add a natural but quality look. The overall look is enhanced with LED Warm White dotless LED lighting, supplied by Bell concession IOS Lighting, and Corten steel signage and planter.

As part of the project, which took around four weeks to complete, RAW Landscaping & Design also invited other small businesses it works with to get involved, with various suppliers kindly offering their product to be involved in the project.

These included:

Millboard decking supplied by George Davies Turf & Stone

Hard Landscaping Supplies (HLS) who provided porcelain and sub base materials, the artificial living panels and top soil for the Corten steel planter

Cambridge Corten, who supplied the Corten steel sign, log stores and planter

Southgate Timber, who provided the cedar wood cladding

Lee Ferris, Managing Director at Bell of Northampton, said: “We are really delighted with how the space has turned out and it is a great way to launch our new collaboration between Bell BBQ Shop and RAW Landscaping & Design, who are now working in partnership to offer customers a first-class outdoor living service.

“This newly landscaped area is our first project together and I am thrilled with the finished result. The design was very much a joint effort. Richard, Dan and the whole team at RAW Landscaping & Design have been a pleasure to work with. Their ideas have added a real ‘wow factor’ to the area and we couldn’t have achieved this without the support of our suppliers, who I would like to take this opportunity to thank. Customer feedback so far has been amazing.

“Bell offers the widest selection of premium outdoor kitchens, barbecues and grills in the county and RAW Landscaping & Design is the perfect partner to enable us to offer the full package to create stunning outdoor areas for our customers. We look forward to collaborating with RAW Landscaping & Design and its suppliers on many more projects in the future.”

Richard Whiting, owner of RAW Landscaping & Design, added: “I love working on outdoor kitchen projects and decided at the end of last year that this was something I wanted to do more of.

“I have also wanted to work with Bell of Northampton for a while now and had been planning to make contact, so when I received a call from Lee inviting me to collaborate on this project, it all just worked out perfectly.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to work alongside the Bell team and I want to thank them for this opportunity. All of our suppliers have been so generous too. Dan and I would not have been able to do this project without them. I look forward to working on more projects with them all in the coming months and years.”