New parking fines to be introduced this week at popular MK1 shopping centre in Milton Keynes
New parking regulations are being launched tomorrow (Tuesday) at the city’s popular MK1 shopping centre, the home of Primark and M&S.
A maximum stay of four hours is to be introduced, along with ANPR cameras, and if people park for longer they could be fined.
A no return within one hour rule is also to be enforced.
But visitors to the ODEON cinema or Fitness First gym can get exemptions by validating their stay in special machines.
The move has caused criticism on social media from people who like to visit the Bletchley destination for a meal followed a leisurely brose round the shops.
"Four hours go by in no time and before we know it, we’ll get a parking ticket…It seems unfair,” said one customer.
Others claim it could affect footfall at MK1 because many people go there specifically for the unlimited free parking and to avoid hefty charges at CMK,
The move follows the introduction of set parking charges and ANPR cameras last summer at car parks arounds the nearby Stadium MK.
A new private limited company called MK1 Parking Ltd was formed to deal with the new system, and MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman is one of the directors.
The company’s website states this week: “To help our customers park more easily, a new parking enforcement scheme is being introduced to MK1 Shopping & Leisure Park on 12th March 2024.
Parking restrictions include a maximum stay of 4 hours at the retail park for our visitors only, as well as a non-return policy of 1 hour. This information will be clearly signed across the car park.
“The car park will be controlled by Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras, and failure to meet these regulations may result in a Parking Charge Notice.
“There are 900 parking spaces available, 40+ of which are car parking spots for Blue Badge Holders for easy access to stores. There also are four 7kw car charging points available for all-electric cars. Please check the Pod Point app for fees. The Pod Point app can be downloaded via The App Store or Google Play.”