New independent fashion retailer arrives at Weston Favell Shopping Centre in Northampton

A new independent fashion retailer is coming to the Weston Favell Shopping Centre in Northampton.

The new store, called 'That's Shallot Fashion' will open on Monday, June 21 opposite Jenny's Restaurant on the lower mall.

They are a family-run business that stock a range of children's clothes from new-born up to aged 16 in a variety of different styles - including bridesmaid and flower girl dresses as well as boys' occasion suits and promwear.

That's Shallot Fashion.

Weston Favell’s Centre Manager, Kevin Legg, said “We are delighted to welcome ‘Thats Shallott Fashion’ to Weston Favell, another great addition to our independent retailer line up, who promise to bring something different with fashion and quality occasion wear to our customers. We wish them every success.”

That's Shallott Fashion is run by Shelly Sulivan along with her husband, Scott, and her father, Allan. The business was founded in 2017 and the brand name is born out of the combination of all three of their first few initials.

The family-run children's clothing retailer started out working in markets across London, Leighton Buzzard and Northampton before branching out to a shop in the Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

More information can be found at www.westonfavellshopping.com or follow That's Shallott Fashion on Facebook.