Mobile phone shop reopens in Northampton town centre as an 'experience store'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The EE shop in Northampton town centre reopened to customers on Thursday after being closed for the last two weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Abington Street shop pulled down its shutters earlier this month to allow the store to undergo a refit.

A spokesperson for EE said: “Our Northampton, Abington Street store re-opens on Thursday 24th October as an EE Experience Local Store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The store is our sixteenth Experience Local store to open in the UK.

The EE shop in Abington Street pictured before its refit to become an 'Experience Local Store'

“Our Experience Local stores are designed to empower customers with the best connectivity and technology solutions for their connected life – from gaming and relaxing, to working and learning.

“Our new Northampton Experience Local store will enable shoppers to get up close and personal with the latest innovations and give the local community a dynamic space to work, learn and play.”