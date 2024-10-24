Mobile phone shop reopens in Northampton town centre as an 'experience store'
The Abington Street shop pulled down its shutters earlier this month to allow the store to undergo a refit.
A spokesperson for EE said: “Our Northampton, Abington Street store re-opens on Thursday 24th October as an EE Experience Local Store.
“The store is our sixteenth Experience Local store to open in the UK.
“Our Experience Local stores are designed to empower customers with the best connectivity and technology solutions for their connected life – from gaming and relaxing, to working and learning.
“Our new Northampton Experience Local store will enable shoppers to get up close and personal with the latest innovations and give the local community a dynamic space to work, learn and play.”
