Menswear store at Rushden Lakes back open following month-long refurbishment

By William Carter
Published 26th Nov 2024, 16:13 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 11:41 BST
Moss Bros has reopened following a refit Photo credit: Rushden LakesMoss Bros has reopened following a refit Photo credit: Rushden Lakes
Moss Bros has re-opened following a refit to the interior of the Rushden Lakes store.

The shop, which is located in the retail centre between Primark and Schuh, closed in late October, and this weekend re-opened with an all-new look.

A Rushden Lakes spokesman said: “Moss Bros has now re-opened at Rushden Lakes, with a brand-new refurbished store. Craft your wardrobe for the season with Moss’ AW24 ready-to-wear collection, as well as the Hire service and Custom Made, where you can create a bespoke suit in just 28 days.”

The company specialises in men’s formalwear, including tailoring and bespoke fitting, and has been at Rushden Lakes since the beginning, having opened in South Walk in July 2017.

