Local designer to open pop-up shop in a push to revive the High Street

Local homeware designer and small business owner, Louise of Miller & Chalk, is opening her very first pop-up shop this August – not only to showcase her soft furnishings, but to spark a conversation about the future of our high streets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Saturday 2nd August to Sunday 10th August, Miller & Chalk will take over a currently vacant unit on the high street in Towcester, transforming it into a cosy retail space filled with British-made cushions, table linen, lampshades, antiques, and more - all designed and made locally in Louise’s studio based in Astcote.

“I've always believed that empty shops shouldn't sit quietly waiting for a long term tenant" says Louise. "Instead, they should be alive with independent brands and local small businesses"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea behind the pop-up is more than just a sales opportunity - it’s a call to action. Louise wants to highlight the potential of short-term lets for small businesses, especially in towns where high street footfall is on the decline.

A selection of cushions that have been designed and made by Miller & Chalk

“It wasn’t easy” she adds. “Most landlords aren’t open to short-term lets. But after months of searching, I found one who saw my vision - someone who believed in using these spaces to support local businesses and give back to the community.”

Miller & Chalk has built a loyal following online for its earthy, timeless homeware - all made in Northamptonshire. But this pop-up will allow customers to finally feel the fabric, experience the craftsmanship, and connect with the brand in person.

Shoppers can expect a beautifully curated space, thoughtful details, and exclusive pieces - including one-off outlet designs not available online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise hopes this is just the beginning - both for Miller & Chalk’s physical presence, and for other small businesses to follow suit.

The empty shop on Towcester High Street

Shop Address:

213 Watling Street West, Towcester, NN12 6BX

Opening Times:

Monday to Saturday – 10am to 5pm

Sunday – 10am to 4pm