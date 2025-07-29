Local designer to open pop-up shop in a push to revive the High Street

By Louise MillerChalk
Contributor
Published 29th Jul 2025, 21:33 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 09:36 BST
Local homeware designer and small business owner, Louise of Miller & Chalk, is opening her very first pop-up shop this August – not only to showcase her soft furnishings, but to spark a conversation about the future of our high streets.

From Saturday 2nd August to Sunday 10th August, Miller & Chalk will take over a currently vacant unit on the high street in Towcester, transforming it into a cosy retail space filled with British-made cushions, table linen, lampshades, antiques, and more - all designed and made locally in Louise’s studio based in Astcote.

“I've always believed that empty shops shouldn't sit quietly waiting for a long term tenant" says Louise. "Instead, they should be alive with independent brands and local small businesses"

The idea behind the pop-up is more than just a sales opportunity - it’s a call to action. Louise wants to highlight the potential of short-term lets for small businesses, especially in towns where high street footfall is on the decline.

A selection of cushions that have been designed and made by Miller & Chalkplaceholder image
A selection of cushions that have been designed and made by Miller & Chalk

“It wasn’t easy” she adds. “Most landlords aren’t open to short-term lets. But after months of searching, I found one who saw my vision - someone who believed in using these spaces to support local businesses and give back to the community.”

Miller & Chalk has built a loyal following online for its earthy, timeless homeware - all made in Northamptonshire. But this pop-up will allow customers to finally feel the fabric, experience the craftsmanship, and connect with the brand in person.

Shoppers can expect a beautifully curated space, thoughtful details, and exclusive pieces - including one-off outlet designs not available online.

Louise hopes this is just the beginning - both for Miller & Chalk’s physical presence, and for other small businesses to follow suit.

The empty shop on Towcester High Streetplaceholder image
The empty shop on Towcester High Street

Shop Address:

213 Watling Street West, Towcester, NN12 6BX

Opening Times:

Monday to Saturday – 10am to 5pm

Sunday – 10am to 4pm

