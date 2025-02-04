Some the special Valentine's deals available in Northampton this year...placeholder image
Some the special Valentine's deals available in Northampton this year...

Here are some of the best Valentine's Day deals to get your hands on from independent businesses in Northampton

By Anna-Louise Adepegba
Published 4th Feb 2025, 14:32 BST
Valentine's Day is steadily approaching, meaning your timelines have been surely filled with deals from big brands - with their anticipated ready meal deals or trendy retail brands, and their limited discount codes.

But, local businesses and services hop on love season's discount train just as much, giving you the chance to save on unique and special services run or created by the town’s very own.

This Valentine’s Day, support local Northampton businesses for unique gifts and special experiences. Whether you’re treating a loved one or enjoying a fun day out, these deals offer something for everyone.

Here is a list of some of the special Northampton-based deals, ranging from treats for your loved ones, for yourself, or discounts on general services in honour of the season.

Based in NN3, Kerris cakes offers a selection of homemade cakes, made to order. Ranging from sponge cakes to iced cakes, different designs, and unique personalisations. This Valentine’s, Kerri is offering a £10 six cupcake deal and £15 giant cookie deal, costing £5 extra for any pretty Valentine’s personalisation. Search ‘Kerri’s Cakes’ on Facebook and ‘Kerrscakesforanyoccasion’ on Instagram for more. Photo: Facebook/Kerri’s Cakes

Creating special balloon designs for all occasions. Specialising in "transforming any event with our stunning balloon designs that add a touch of magic and joy". Lan Balloons is giving back to its local customers with this season giveaway. To enter, head to their Facebook page to their giveaway post, like and share, and tag three friends. You must be following the account to enter. Winners get a personalised balloon stack and will be announced on February 10. Head to ‘Lan Balloons’ on Instagram and Facebook for more. Photo: Facebook/Lan Balloons

Offering beauty, cosmetic, and personal care, Jasmine Lucia Academy is uniquely offering both deals for training and for a spa experience. For those looking to begin a beauty career, they are offering two options, with and without a kit, all courses under £500 to reach aspiring beauty professionals. For the self-care lover, a Valentine’s deal on their head treatments is available. Head to ‘Jasmine Lucia Beauty and Training Academy’ on Facebook for more. Photo: Facebook/Jasmine Lucia Beauty and Training Academy

Non-surgical and non-invasive body contouring treatments are cheaper this Valentine’s at The Body Fix. Choose a lymphatic massage and bubbly or get a free session when you pre-book four sessions, exclusively this holiday. For more search ‘The Body Fix’ on Facebook or ‘The_Body_Fix’ on Instagram. Email: [email protected] Phone: 07791153385 Photo: Facebook/The Body Fix

News you can trust since 1931
