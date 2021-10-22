Floating Christmas market to be held on Northamptonshire canal ahead of festive season

The event, organised by The Roving Canal Traders Association, will take place on the Grand Union Canal opposite Blisworth Narrowboats between bridges 50 and 51.

A floating Christmas market is coming to Northamptonshire in time for the festive season.

The market will run from 10am on Saturday, November 27 to 4pm on Sunday December 5.