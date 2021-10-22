Floating Christmas market to be held on Northamptonshire canal ahead of festive season
Trading boats to open to shoppers on Grand Union Canal
A floating Christmas market is coming to Northamptonshire in time for the festive season.
The event, organised by The Roving Canal Traders Association, will take place on the Grand Union Canal opposite Blisworth Narrowboats between bridges 50 and 51.
The market will run from 10am on Saturday, November 27 to 4pm on Sunday December 5.
A spokesman for the association said: "There will be lots of trading boats with interesting crafts on sale showing amazing talent and a range of fantastic unique items available for you to buy for Christmas."