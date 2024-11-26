Experience Formula 1® Like Never Before With Silverstone

Christmas is approaching at the pace of a finely tuned Formula 1® podium finisher, but you can still grab a gift that will delight the petrolhead in your life: a Formula 1® British Grand Prix hospitality package at the iconic Silverstone circuit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place from 4-6 July 2025, the Formula 1® British Grand Prix is one of the nation’s most prestigious annual sporting events, and Silverstone is renowned for its electric atmosphere and high-speed racing.

There is a range of spectacular hospitality packages available to book now, across six categories from social to exclusive, family fun to lavish. Prices start from £330 pp + VAT with every hospitality product provides magnificent track views and delicious dining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the very best hospitality and views all on the inside track, give your loved ones an unforgettable motorsport experience at the 2024 Formula 1® British Grand Prix. From £330pp + VAT, this incredible present includes a novelty access pass and branded lanyard contained in a gorgeous gift box for under the tree, making this the perfect Christmas gift for all adrenaline lovers to unwrap.

Silverstone gift box and branded lanyard.

For those after the ultimate VIP experience, top-tier packages (including the prestigious Fusion Lounge) offer live entertainment, drinks and dining, guest speakers, shuttle services within the inner track, and reserved parking*. Packages at the more affordable end (under £500 pp +VAT) include Legends Club with a casual hospitality environment and amazing views of Brooklands, Ignition Club situated with views of 6 corners and for those who prefer al-fresco experiences, Trackside takes in the whole of Copse corner.

ABOUT SILVERSTONE

Silverstone Circuit Limited is the operator and promoter of Silverstone and a member of the BRDC Group of Companies. Silverstone is one of the most prestigious and respected venues in world motor sport, widely recognised as the Home of British Motorsport and is home to the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, The Festival and MotoGP, as well as several premier British Championships including British Touring Cars. Silverstone is also a unique venue for corporate events. The International Conference and Exhibition Centre, the ‘Wing’, offers an effective solution to clients looking to entertain and wow guests at this world-famous venue.

Silverstone continues to focus on a profitable and sustainable future with bold expansion plans already in progress. Escapade Silverstone consists of trackside residences and a hospitality venue for dining and entertaining, a driver-focused gym and the UK’s only trackside pool. The Silverstone Museum, which takes visitors on a journey through the history of the circuit, opened early in 2020 and welcomes visitors all year round. These developments, alongside a buoyant motorsport calendar and growing portfolio of corporate events are at the core of a vision for Silverstone to be a year-round sport, business and leisure destination.