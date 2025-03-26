Bathroom specialist taps into wellbeing trend with launch of new lifestyle display

A new lifestyle bathroom area which promises to give its customers a wealth of choice when it comes to introducing wellbeing in the home, has been unveiled by one of the most recognisable bathroom specialists in Northamptonshire.

Beyond a practical and functional space, the launch from home lifestyle store, Bell of Northampton tunes in to the increasing emphasis on bathrooms being a place of wellness, helping its customers create a calm space to enjoy at the start and end of the day.

“The continual introduction of new products is key for us here at Bell and we are proud to always be innovating in the bathroom sector,” said Parshin Pourmozafari, Bell of Northampton’s bathroom and tile manager.

“Wellbeing continues to be a huge trend in bathrooms and our new display tunes into this demand, with the introduction of a brand new and luxurious, sensory steam room and spa area featuring iconic Italian products from wellbeing and fashion-led brassware company, Gessi.

“It’s an aspirational display featuring textured wall panelling and the latest large format porcelain tiles. This wet room display also features the addition of an exciting chromotherapy shower featuring innovative touches such as sensory lighting.”

The Bell store occupies a 25,000 sq. ft. space, with its bathroom showroom showcasing a wide selection of brands across 20 lifestyle displays, including designs from some of the biggest names in bathrooms including Villeroy & Boch, Victoria & Albert and Imperial.

In addition to the new displays, Bell has also expanded its range of shower enclosures from The Shower Lab with displays focusing on different finishes, including brushed nickel, matt bronze, brushed gold, chrome and black.

“We thrive on creating a visual and sensory experience for customers when they visit our bathroom showroom,” continues Parshin. “They can touch tiles, see the sizes of baths and basins, stand under showers and see the bathrooms dressed with accessories to bring that vision to life.”

For more information visit www.abell.co.uk/info-bathrooms