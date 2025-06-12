Air conditioning game-changer? This leak sealer fixes air conditioning leaks without wrecking your system

In a shocking twist to the AUTO/HVAC world, Daventry-based Auto Chemtools Ltd, have introduced to the UK, Ultra Extreme Leak Stop: the leak repair that won’t destroy your system from the inside out. According to Matteo Foglio speaking at Automechanika Birmingham, technicians around the world are now ditching traditional sealants to fix leaks in Auto’s, office and home air conditioning units in favour of a solution that doesn’t even use polymers – and for good reason.

Unlike the old-school, polymer-packed sealants that have been blamed for clogging compressors, valves, and entire AC systems, this breakthrough formula uses smart micro-particles to plug leaks—without ever hardening inside your unit.

Extreme Ultra blocks leaks in air conditioning systems.

No Polymers. No problems.

You heard that right. No polymers. No clogs. No disasters. Errecom’s Extreme Leak Stop works by suspending synthetic micro-particles in a special fluid that travels with your refrigerant. When a leak is found, the particles magically bond together at the escape point, sealing holes up to 0.3 mm wide—all without gumming up your system.

How Does It Work?

Circulates easily: Compatible with all refrigerants and oils—no mix-and-match guessing games.

Targets leak precisely: Particles accumulate at the leak site due to pressure changes.

Seals permanently: Once outside the system, they react with atmospheric conditions to form a flexible, lasting seal.

Air Conditioning Leak Stop

Errecom vs. Traditional Sealants: The Showdown

Feature Errecom Extreme (Polymer-Free) Traditional Sealants

Clogging Risk ❌ Zero ⚠️ High Activation ✅ Particle Reaction 🧪 Moisture/Air Compatibility ✅ All oils/refrigerants ❌ Some restricted Longevity ✅ Stable + Flexible ❌ Degrades over time Valve Safety ✅ 100% Safe ⚠️ Blockage risk

Easy to Use—Even for First-Timers

Find the leak (an electronic detector or UV dye works best). Keep the system running. Inject via the low-pressure port using the included syringe. Let it circulate for 30–60 minutes. Monitor for 24–48 hours. Job done.

This isn't just another patch-up product—it's a revolution for anyone tired of rolling the dice with risky, clog-prone sealants. Whether you're a professional HVAC tech or a hands-on DIYer, Errecom Extreme Leak Stop is the no-hassle, no-damage fix your AC or refrigeration system has been waiting for.