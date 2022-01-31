22 pictures from the vegan market at the Abington Park Museum in Northampton

The Abington Park Museum opened its doors to over 20 vegan stallholders over the weekend.

The vegan market took place on Saturday, January 29 from 11am to 4pm, where visitors could shop a variety of cruelty free products and then enjoy a wander around the museum to take in the local history. Admission was free of charge.

Vegan products being sold at the market ranged from hot food to handmade bath bombs and candles.

The market featured a range of independent local businesses including Bite Me Spices, Replete Flatbreads and Friars Farm.

Here are 22 photographs from the vegan market at Abington Park Museum on Saturday, January 29:

1. The Vegan Market at Abington Park Museum on Saturday, January 29 2022. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

2. The Vegan Market at Abington Park Museum on Saturday, January 29 2022. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

3. The Vegan Market at Abington Park Museum on Saturday, January 29 2022. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

4. The Vegan Market at Abington Park Museum on Saturday, January 29 2022. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales