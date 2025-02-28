This video More videos

Pancake Day is right around the corner and as we prepare to celebrate by making pancakes for all the family, it’s important not to leave out our four-legged-friends.

While we may be tempted to give them our leftovers, there are some pancake toppings that can be toxic to dogs or that can cause them digestive distress, so to help ensure your pup gets to enjoy a dog-friendly pancake day, dog experts at YuMOVE have shared this simple three ingredient dog-safe pancake recipe.

Helen Webb from YuMOVE said: “Pancake day is a fun day for the whole family, everyone choosing different toppings and really indulging. But it can feel unfair to leave out your pet, so this dog-friendly recipe is a way to make them feel included, too.

“All the ingredients in this recipe are safe for dogs and are made from everyday staples in your kitchen cupboards. However, we don’t recommend you go overboard. Just give them the one as a treat, or half if you have a small dog. Although these ingredients are safe for dogs, too many pancakes could cause them to have an upset stomach or disrupt their diet.”

Easy three-step recipes for dog-friendly pancakes

Ingredients:

50g plain flour

100ml water

1 egg

A small amount of olive oil

Mixing bowl and spoon

Frying pan

Ladle

Method:

Mix the flour, egg and water in a bowl

Add a small amount of olive oil to your pan and bring to a medium heat

Use the ladle to scoop a portion of the batter into the pan

Cook for 30 to 40 seconds – when the edges start to colour, now’s the time to flip. Cook on the other side for 30 to 40 seconds, then leave to cool and serve.

If your dog is allergic to gluten or wheat you can use a gluten-free flour. This recipe also works for human pancakes too, just swap out the water for milk.

Your dog-friendly pancake can be made with or without toppings. However, it’s important to avoid foods that can be toxic to our pets such as peanut butter which includes Xylitol. Dog-friendly toppings can include banana, apple, chopped up veggies or doggie biscuits.