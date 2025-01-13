Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here’s what you need to know 🐶

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many common human foods that we love to eat can be dangerous for your dog.

It can be tempting to share food with your pup, but did you know some human foods can be fatal for dogs?

From chocolate to avocado, we share the nine dangerous foods you should never give your dog.

Dogs are important members of the family, but at meal times it’s vital that we remember that some of our favourite foods could prove fatal to our four-legged-friends.

There are many tasty treats that we enjoy that we shouldn’t feed our dogs, from chocolate to avocado and even garlic. Dog owners can often find themselves caught out when they feed their dog something that is safe to eat for humans but toxic for pups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help you know what not to put in the dog’s bowl, we’ve put together nine common household foods that are dangerous for dogs.

Some common human foods can prove deadly to our dogs. | Pexels/Maksim Goncharenok

What foods are dangerous to dogs?

As dog owners it’s important to be aware what foods are dangerous or toxic to our four-legged-friends. It can be tempting to give your dog a titbit, but many of our favourite foods can cause more harm than good.

Dogs can also be opportunistic, so keeping food that could make them sick out of reach or locked away is a good tip to help avoid any accidents.

Here are nine dangerous foods you should never feed your dog, according to Battersea Dog’s and Cat’s Home:

Chocolate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chocolate is a household favourite and is a popular treat for humans to enjoy and unwind with, however for your dogs it could be fatal. Chocolate contains the ingredient theobromine, which is a stimulant and can cause kidney failure.

Onions and garlic

These two ingredients which are commonly found in many household recipes are dangerous to your dog. Whether they are raw, dried or cooked, onions and garlic can cause stomach irritation and damage to their red blood cells.

Grapes and raisins

Both grapes and raisins are toxic to dogs, potentially causing severe liver damage and kidney failure.

Corn on the cob

Whilst corn on the cob can be digested by your dog, the cob can cause an intestinal blockage which could be fatal.

Avocado

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avocados are poisonous to dogs, if ingested the fruit and stone could cause vomiting and diarrhoea.

Macadamia Nuts

Macadamia nuts contain an ingredient that is toxic to dogs and can impact their muscles and nervous system, whilst chocolate macadamia nuts pose an even greater risk and should never be given or left unattended around your pup.

Cooked bones

Whilst raw, uncooked bones can be a tasty treat for your pup, cooked bones are a different story as they can easily splinter causing constipation or perforation of the bowel.

Alcohol

Alcohol can have a dangerous impact on dogs, even in small amounts. It can cause dogs to become intoxicated and can lead to sickness, diarrhoea and even damage to the central nervous system.

Artificial sweetener (xylitol)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xylitol is a common artificial sweetener that is found in many foods that humans eat from chewing gum to diet or sugar-free foods. If ingested by your dogs it can cause hypoglycaemia, which is linked to liver failure and blood clotting disorders.

If you suspect your dog has eaten something that could be toxic, it's important that you seek veterinary care immediately. | Pexels/Zen Chung

What happens if your dog eats chocolate?

Chocolate is a household favourite amongst humans, with many of us eating it regularly as a sweet treat, but if our dogs get hold of it, it can be fatal, even in small amounts.

Chocolate contains theobromine which is toxic to dogs, signs of chocolate poisoning in dogs can include vomiting, diarrhoea, tremors, seizures and fits, heart problems and even death. It’s vital that if your dog has eaten chocolate that you take them to the vet immediately.

What do I do if my dog eats something toxic?

Even small amounts of the foods mentioned above can be fatal for dogs, it’s important that if your dog has eaten a food that is toxic that you immediately take them to the vet to seek medical assistance.

You can find out more about the common foods which are toxic to dogs and how spot signs of poisoning in dogs at Battersea Dog’s and Cat’s Home.