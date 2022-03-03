World Wildlife Day: 19 incredible photographs of Northamptonshire's animals, birds and insects

Today is World Wildlife Day (March 3), which is all about celebrating and raising awareness of the world's wild animals and plants.

This year's theme is 'Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration' so celebrations will seek to draw attention to the conservation of some of the most critically endangered species of wild fauna and flora.

To mark this special day, we asked our readers to submit their best photographs capturing wildlife in Northamptonshire.

Here are 19 incredible pictures of Northamptonshire's animals, birds and insects:

1. "Our late resident allotment fox!" Photo by Val Portus.

2. Badgers ambling across a field. Photo by Brian Cheney

3. A tiny mouse enjoying a snack equivalent to his body weight. Photo by Dan Beaman.

4. Picking up a meal for two. Photo by Jaime Varnfield.