Wild swimming at The Falcon hotel in Castle Ashby runs all year round.

Are you a confident swimmer and ready to try something wild and adventurous?

Open water swimming may be your calling. This is a sport that basically takes place in bodies of water that are not swimming pools - for instance: lakes, rivers, lochs, reservoirs and seas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As open water swimmers are not confined to lanes or walls or subjected to strong chemicals, many find the experience both liberating and invigorating. Not to mention, the added fun of the scenic views and being amongst nature and wildlife.

If this is an activity you would like to try, check out these open water swimming venues in and around Northamptonshire you can book for 2023:

The Falcon - Castle Ashby

Open swimming is available at The Falcon Hotel all year around. Swimming times are currently 8.15am, 9.30am. 10.45am, 12pm, 1.15pm and 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It costs £8 per session or £70 for a ten-swim pass. Participants must be at least 16 years old.

Tow floats must be used - the hotel has a limited number of these available but newcomers and hotel guests get priority. There is a marquee for changing and a small area for parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sywell Country Park

Open water swimming sessions at Sywell Country Park usually run from April until September. Online bookings will open four weeks in advance of each session. Wednesday evening swims typically run from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One hour sessions cost £4.50 including the online booking fee. The minimum age for swimmers is eight but children must be accompanied by a competent adult.

The course is a 500m rectangle and there is also a shorter inner rectangle of 250m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willen Lake - Milton Keynes

If you want to swim in Willen Lake, you need to purchase a NOWCA membership (£15 per year) and then it costs £6 for an unlimited swim in the water during opening hours. Sessions will be running on Saturday and Sunday mornings as well as Wednesday evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue is situated at the Watersports Centre on the Peninsula and operates with a 400m triangular loop and a depth of around 2.5m.

Milton Country Park - Milton Keynes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winter swimming sessions at Milton Country Park are bookable now on Saturday mornings from 10.30am to 11.30am until March 2023.

An induction will be required prior to your first swim and these can be booked online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After arrival and checking in, you will be supervised while you acclimatise yourself with the water temperature by immersing yourself slowly before beginning your swim.

Sessions last one hour and cost £5 per person. Each booking requires a completed form and waiver for the swimmer which they will need to complete themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sibson Lake - Peterborough

Sessions at Sibson Lake in Stibbington are open to all swimmers aged 12 and above, who are able to swim a 400m course unaided and are confident in open water. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can swim on Wednesdays from 5:30pm - 7:00pm and Saturdays from 7:30am - 9:00am between May to September. Sessions cost £6 per person.