Top of the locks: Stoke Bruerne celebrated as ten new ‘marvels of the modern waterways’ are revealed

Historic Stoke Bruerne, and the nearby two-mile long Blisworth Tunnel, has been named one of the Marvels of the Modern Waterways in a poll to mark 10 years since the Canal & River Trust was set up as a charity to look after 2,000 miles of canals and rivers in England and Wales.

Taking its place alongside engineering marvels including a soaring aqueduct in North Wales, a three and a half-mile canal tunnel in Yorkshire and a ‘stairway to heaven’ flight of 21 locks in Warwickshire, Stoke Bruerne was picked by Britain’s boaters and canal supporters to celebrate the renaissance of the nation’s 200-year-old canal network and a decade of being looked after by the charitable sector.

The village is home to the country’s first canal museum, housed in a historic corn mill beside the Grand Union Canal and, a short walk along the towpath, Blisworth Tunnel.

Library picture of Stoke Bruerne Canal Festival

The poll was run by the Canal & River Trust charity which took over the care of the nation’s waterways a decade ago in the biggest ever transfer of publicly owned heritage into the charitable sector*.

Richard Parry, chief executive at the Canal & River Trust, said: “Having served as the arteries that fuelled the Industrial Revolution 200 years ago, today the canal network across England and Wales is busier than ever with boats navigating this unique living heritage. The list of must-see spots the public has chosen showcases the breadth of what the waterways have to offer, from stunning feats of engineering to the growing role canals have as beautiful places to spend time and reap the health and wellbeing benefits of being by the water.

“The creation of the Canal & River Trust ten years ago has been a great achievement, putting the waterways in trust for the nation and continuing the renaissance of this wonderful living heritage that is the finest of its type in the world. The latest chapter in the story is only just underway and brings its own challenges, with the 250-year-old canals vulnerable to changing weather patterns. We are calling on the public and the government to continue to support the waterways so we can continue to protect and preserve this incredible network and avert the decline we saw last century.

“We hope that people will come out and see these magnificent sites and join us in celebrating hundreds of years of canals playing a vital role in British society and the ways they can continue to serve society in the future.”

The past decade since the Canal & River Trust’s launch has seen a generational change in the number of people volunteering on the canals, donating money and giving their support, with over a million people supporting the charity’s work. This summer, volunteers will donate their five millionth hour to the Canal & River Trust.