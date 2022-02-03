The must have feed for encouraging wildlife and what birds you can see this winder

Brits are being encouraged to provide bird feed to contribute to the health of some of Britain's favourite wildlife

Experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are offering nature lovers the best bird feed to have on hand this winter and the bird breeds that can be spotted in the colder months.

Following the autumn migration, birds residing in gardens across the country change. The commonly spotted garden breeds are joined by birds from Russia and Scandinavia.

A spokesman for GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk said: “Providing bird food is a small but crucial way people from the UK can contribute to the health of British wildlife. It is a vital source of energy for the small creatures and helps them to feed their young and keep the wildlife alive.

“It is best for nature lovers to place food in a bird feeder or bird table in a quiet spot in the garden. If possible, the food should be placed away from the ground to avoid being taken by cats or other larger animals.”

GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk’s best feed for garden birds:

Insects

Small insects such as dried mealworms, crickets and earthworms are ideal for many British bird species.

Protein sources

High protein foods such as sunflower hearts, nuts and suet are essential for garden wildlife throughout the winter for building body fat and muscle mass. These foods, however, can be unhealthy when provided in large amounts. Bird lovers should ensure they aren't putting out large quantities and provide a healthy balance with different types of food.

Berries

Birds rely on berries for much of their health and so they should be included whenever setting out bird feed in the garden. Mixed bird feed that includes berries are extremely beneficial to sparrows, robins and thrushes.

Most commonly seen birds in winter:

Robin

Voted as Britain' s National Bird, they can be recognised by their red chests and tiny stature.

Chaffinch

Common breeding birds who are well adapted to urban living and often spotted in gardens as well as woodland areas.

Brambling

Often seen travelling in large flocks, these finches migrate to the UK for the winter.

Goldfinch

Easily spotted by their red faces, Goldfinches can often be spotted at garden feeders in the WInter months.

Bullfinch