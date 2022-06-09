4. Bugbrooke Circular walk - Gayton Hill

If you embark on the hilly Bugbrooke Circular walk on the Northamptonshire Walks website (number 14), it will take you up a hill near Gayton where you can sit on a bench and enjoy the views of our town and even get a glimpse of the village of Gayton. It will make for a good cardio exercise but the reward at the top is said to be worth it.

Photo: Google Maps