We are now well and truly into summer, which means mild evenings and - of course - glorious sunsets.
A recent discussion involved asking for suggestions of high places in Northampton, where one can enjoy a sunset view of the town.
Here are some of the best suggestions from our town’s walking enthusiasts:
1. Brackmills Country Park
Check out this incredible view of Northampton from The Pastures area of Brackmills Country Park. There are plenty of strategically placed benches so you can stop and drink in the views with a snack and perhaps a hot beverage. Check out 'Walk 149' on the Northamptonshire Walks website for the full route.
Photo: Dave Askew
2. Bradlaugh Fields
"Bradlaugh fields has some great views for sunset and across town."
Photo: National World
3. Hunsbury Hill Park
A few local ramblers suggested West Hunsbury Parks - specifically, near the iron age fort, where you can expect to grab a stunning view of all of Northampton.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Bugbrooke Circular walk - Gayton Hill
If you embark on the hilly Bugbrooke Circular walk on the Northamptonshire Walks website (number 14), it will take you up a hill near Gayton where you can sit on a bench and enjoy the views of our town and even get a glimpse of the village of Gayton. It will make for a good cardio exercise but the reward at the top is said to be worth it.
Photo: Google Maps