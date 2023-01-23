A Northamptonshire multi-agency partnership, led by Trilogy Active, has been successful in receiving £20,000 worth of funding. The funding is part of an initiative by the Ministry of Justice to tackle youth crime and violence through the power of sport.

Trilogy Active operates Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths, Thomas Becket Catholic School and the Forum Cinema as well as Berzerk Soft Play Centre and has worked with West Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Police, Northants Basketball, Northants International Academy and Thomas Becket Catholic School as well as Free2Talk and Youth Inspired to make the programme a reality.

“We are delighted to receive this funding which will make a real difference to young people in Northampton.” said Managing Director of Trilogy Active John Fletcher. “This partnered approach will be critical to the success of the programme, and it will allow us to be really targeted and offer more than just a sport intervention with opportunities for personal development through youth mentoring.”

Member of Trilogy team meets with young people from Northampton.

“Young people are at the heart of this programme, and we value the role local sports projects such as this can do in transforming the lives of vulnerable young people.”

Voluntary and community sport organisations across the country were able to bid for a portion of the £5 million fund, which will allow them to carry out targeted work supporting young people who are at risk of entering the criminal justice system.

Trilogy Active is using the funding to support a 3-month programme of free Sport and Youth mentoring at four sites across Northampton: Kingsthorpe, Thomas Becket Catholic School, Northampton International Academy and Thorplands.

“The programme will be delivered in partnership with Youth worker organisations Free2Talk and Youth Inspired, who will lead a mentoring programme and offer 1:1 support for the young people that attend.” John Fletcher added.

“The sessions are free to attend and targeted towards people aged 10-17 and at risk of being involved in anti-social behaviour using sport as the driving force to promote engagement.”

The programme has had support locally from schools and sports clubs with Basketball Northants playing a particularly focal role in the programme at Northampton International Academy. This is going to be a basketball specific session and there has been great support from the school as well as the club to all of the programme to host a session there.

For more information, please contact Ashley Riley on 07835 309718 or Rachel Collings, Physical Activity Development Officer at [email protected]

For more information on the program please visit https://www.trilogyactive.co.uk/junior-activities/street-sports-street-football/