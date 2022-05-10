MP plunges from Long Buckby park's new zip wire at day of fun in sun

Families descended on a park in Long Buckby to witness MP Chris Heaton-Harris show his ‘fun side’.

The sun shone for volunteers and visitors to Cotton End Park for the launch of the new zip wire on Sunday (May 8).

Chris exclaimed afterwards: “That was quite a ride!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Heaton-Harris testing out the new zip wire.

The MP met 30 people who enjoyed a picnic in the park before trying out the new facility.

He added: “Cotton End park has become a sanctuary, a place for relaxation and wellbeing, particularly during the coronavirus lockdown. I know the new zip wire will be very well used.”

After light refreshments were served, activities took place for children including a teddy bear hunt and a photographic-based quiz on landmark in the park with prizes for the winners.

Nick Roberts, park manager, said: “It was a great day for the park and it was good to see so many families relaxing and having fun.”