Final call for Northampton outdoor projects to apply for a free helping hand from Dobbies

Dobbies is offering products, equipment and team support to deserving projects and outdoor spaces in need of a refresh

There is just one week left for Northampton residents to nominate schools, charities and community groups to get a free helping hand from Dobbies

The Harlestone Heath garden centre is offering products, equipment and team support to deserving projects and outdoor spaces in need of a refresh within 20 miles of the store.

Whether it is a civic space, school vegetable patch or even a memorial garden, people are invited to apply for support from the Helping Your Community Grow initiative before the deadline on July 2.

All nominations will be sent to the store’s team to review, with a shortlist then going to a public vote to decide the winner - an overall national winner will receive additional support.

Dobbies chief executive Graeme Jenkins said: “At Dobbies, we are passionate about helping the communities around our stores to thrive.

"Helping Your Community Grow is a fantastic initiative that will allow our in-store experts to provide advice, equipment, products and support to projects that directly benefit Harlestone Heath’s residents.

“We are encouraging the Harlestone Heath community to tell us more about the exciting projects going on in the area, and we’re looking forward to seeing the final nominations coming in over the next few days.”

Eligible projects must benefit a wide group of people in the community, be located within 20 miles of a Dobbies store, and be able to be completed by February 2022.