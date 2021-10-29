Eleven stunning photographs of Northamptonshire in the Autumn

Autumn is, without doubt, one of the best seasons.

It means wrapping up and breathing in the crisp air as you take a stroll, drinking in the brilliant colours and hearing the leaves crunch beneath your every step.

It means getting cosy by the fire in the evenings, smiling as you take your first sip of hot chocolate and feeling a sense of accomplishment when you finally finish carving a face into your pumpkin.

We asked our readers this week to send in their best pictures of Northamptonshire in the Autumn and here they are:

1. Salcey Forest Photo by Annabel Hughes

2. Castle Ashby Gardens Photo by Corinne Winters

3. Squirrel spotted at Abington Park Photo by Ievute Eva

4. Thornton Park Photo by Donata Balčinaitė