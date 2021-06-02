Bank Holiday Weekend: Fun in the sun across Northamptonshire IN PICTURES

The long-awaited sun is finally here!

Temperatures soared to over 20 degrees over the course of the bank holiday weekend (May 29 - 31) and residents across the county certainly made the most of it.

We asked our readers to send in pictures of them enjoying the hot weather and, as always, they never fail to disappoint.

Here are a collection of the photos sent in:

1. Flowers and a pony called Eric? This is a man after everyone's hearts! Photo: Tracie Lavelle

2. Watering the flowers in Abington Park. Photo: Sam Bywater

3. Paddleboarding along the River Nene. Photo: Jodie Goodwin

4. Frolicking in the grass! Photo: Paula Marriott