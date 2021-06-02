Northamptonshire residents really made the most of the sun this May bank holiday weekend.

Bank Holiday Weekend: Fun in the sun across Northamptonshire IN PICTURES

We asked you to send in your bank holiday weekend pictures after the county saw its hottest weekend this year so far

By Megan Hillery
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 2:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 2:56 pm

The long-awaited sun is finally here!

Temperatures soared to over 20 degrees over the course of the bank holiday weekend (May 29 - 31) and residents across the county certainly made the most of it.

We asked our readers to send in pictures of them enjoying the hot weather and, as always, they never fail to disappoint.

Here are a collection of the photos sent in:

1.

Flowers and a pony called Eric? This is a man after everyone's hearts!

Photo: Tracie Lavelle

2.

Watering the flowers in Abington Park.

Photo: Sam Bywater

3.

Paddleboarding along the River Nene.

Photo: Jodie Goodwin

4.

Frolicking in the grass!

Photo: Paula Marriott

