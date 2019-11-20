One of Northamptonshire's finest Edwardian homes has gone on the market for offers in excess of £850,000

The house, located in a private road off Harlestone Road, has gone on the market today (Wednesday) for offers in excess of £850,000. It is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Northamptonshire's finest Edwardian homes and has come to the market for the first time in 25 years. The property, marketed by Richard Greener in Bridge Street, has a number of original features. The internal floor area extends to approximately 7000 square feet through 29 rooms split over four floors including a billiards room. It sits on approximately 0.45 of an acre with a south facing back garden. The open day at the house will be held between 1-2pm.

Photos by Richard Greener, Northampton other Buy a Photo

Photos by Richard Greener, Northampton other Buy a Photo

Photos by Richard Greener, Northampton other Buy a Photo

Photos by Richard Greener, Northampton other Buy a Photo

View more