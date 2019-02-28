Owner Occupiers Action Committee

Looking Back: The shaping of Northampton New Town

In 1965, it was announced by Harold Wilson's Labour Government that Northampton was to be one the new towns offering housing to people living in poor conditions in English cities

Northampton Development Corporation encouraged people from over-crowded areas such as London and Birmingham to move to the town. The Corporation spent £205m building new housing estates with the population blooming from 130,000 people in 1971 to around 212,000 Northamptonians in 2012. With population growth, the town underwent a transformation including the clearance of some back-to-backs and old factories to make way for shopping centres, housing estates and industrial parks.

In 1968, an Owner Occupiers Action Committee member outside her home. In the window a sign reads: "To combat the legalised proposed stealing of our homes and land grabbing."

1. Taking to the streets to protest

A protestor in a soon-to-be demolished terraced street near to St James' Church, Northampton August 8, 1968

2. Hands off our homes!

Back in Northampton after 50 years in August 5, 1965, a man stands outside The Plough Hotel in Victoria Promenade. In the background is the busy Bridge Street/Weston Street Junction.

3. Back home

A Morris Marine Coupe speeds along St Peters Way in around 1978. The area is now St Peters Way Retail Centre which includes Aspers Casino

4. St Peter's Way

