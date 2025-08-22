Northamptonshire Children’s Trust champions fostering at Women’s Rugby World Cup

As the excitement builds for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, Northamptonshire Children’s Trust (NCT) is proud to announce it's campaign to raise awareness of fostering, using the global sporting event as a powerful platform to connect with the local community and inspire action.

The campaign will feature the premiere of “The Team Around the Child” which is a moving and heart-warming short film that shines a light on the parallels between rugby and fostering. The film highlights the shared core values such as teamwork, resilience, support and the power of community.

Colin Foster, Chief Executive of NCT said: “We’re inviting you to watch our film, come and talk to our team and consider how you could make a difference in a child’s life.

“Every child deserves a safe and loving home. By connecting with rugby fans and families during this historic tournament, we hope to inspire more people to open their hearts and homes to children in need.”

Become a foster carer with NCT

Northampton’s Franklin’s Gardens Stadium will host the matches, including England’s highly anticipated clash with Samoa on Saturday 30th August. With thousands of fans expected to attend and millions watching worldwide, NCT is seizing this moment to spotlight the urgent need for more foster carers across the county.

Olivia Ives, Assistant Director for Corporate Parenting said:

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome the Women’s Rugby World Cup to Northampton. This is more than just a sporting event, it’s a celebration of resilience, teamwork and community. These values are at the heart of fostering and we’re proud to align our campaign with such an inspiring occasion.”

As part of the initiative, NCT will be present at the Rugby Fest in Abington Park and the Rugby World Cup Fan Zone in Northampton’s Market Square, engaging with families and fans through interactive activities and opportunities to meet current foster carers. The campaign has also included digital outreach and partnerships with both councils, local rugby clubs and organisations to amplify the message. The Fan Zone’s will be taking place 24th, 30th and 31st August and 7th September and will be a free event for members of the public to enjoy the rugby matches in a fun environment.

For more information about fostering in Northamptonshire or to get involved in the campaign, visit www.fosterme.co.uk or follow @NorthamptonshireFostering on Facebook and @fosteringnctrust on Instagram.